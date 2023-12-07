KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than a year after it closed, work is underway inside the Buck Van Huss Dome.

“We’re excited just to be to this process,” Kingsport Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11. “We’re moving forward quickly and really being able to see some of that progress.”

True said contractors have been in the building for about six weeks, simultaneously working on demolition and installing a portion of the steel structure that will support the original domed roof.

Kingsport City Schools officials announced its decision to close the dome in August 2022 after a structural analysis test was completed as part of a re-roofing project.

Last December, the Kingsport Board of Education approved a nearly $20 million plan to reinforce the dome’s latticed wood support structure with steel.

True said creating the supports, rather than installing a new roof, balances cost-effectiveness and the community’s interest in maintaining the iconic look of the dome’s interior.

“The design path we followed fits both of those criteria,” True said. “It retains the existing structure, retains the history of the structure and is the most cost-effective path for us to move forward with.”

Workers are currently installing that dome structure, painted to match the wood above, in a small section of the dome.

“(Workers) are beginning to install some of that initial steel that will be used to support the roof structure so we can get a feel and really a look for what that will look like,” True said.

The roughly $21 million budget for the project won’t just restore the structural integrity of the dome. The gym will be updated with new bleachers, new flooring and a new audio system.

True said contractors are also working to reconfigure the dome’s entrance so that the public can access the box office and activities office during the school day without entering adjacent student areas.

“Creating an environment that not only serves the needs of the community, but is done so in a way that we can make some safety improvements, we can change the entry pattern for our public, so they’re not coming into the school itself,” True said. “That was a priority for us in this project.”

True said the project is working on an “aggressive” timeline. The project is set to be completed in early 2025.