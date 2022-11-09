KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The steel frame of a new downtown building could be seen going up on Wednesday, marking a significant step in one of several revitalization efforts in Kingsport.

The structure is destined to become a new Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) garage, offering indoor maintenance just steps away from the city’s downtown bus hub.

The complex is budgeted at just over $5.5 million and was funded through a combination of city, Tennessee Department of Transport and Federal Transit Administration contributions.

“This is a gateway into downtown,” said Chris Campbell, KATS transit director. “So we’re really happy to have such a great project going on.”

Campbell said the building’s design drew inspiration from Kingsport’s existing city buildings like the Farmer’s Market, and is planned to bring a facelift to the area. Alongside the garage, a Main Street renewal is slated to bring more greenery and easier traffic flow to the area by eliminating the tight corner at the intersection of Main and Sullivan Street.

“Main Street’s being redeveloped, so this has been planned as a gateway project to be aesthetically pleasing to the people passing by,” Campbell said. “We want it to be a source of pride for individuals and also know that transit is here to serve the community and we want to do it in a nice way.”