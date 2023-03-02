JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work continues in Jonesborough to upgrade the town’s water system after a December breakdown.

The upgrades were made after roughly 10,000 water customers in Washington County, Tennessee previously lost service due to extreme cold temperatures triggering a chain reaction system failure.

The town administrator told News Channel 11 plans are still being designed to upgrade waterlines and Jonesborough’s water plant. The town has said it’s phasing out PVC pipes in favor of longer-lasting ductile piping.

The city is also moving forward with installing new, electronic automated meters for every customer in the Jonesborough water district.

The water meter replacement project is expected to be completed this fall.