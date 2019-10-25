Work continues on Erwin dog park

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dog parents will soon have a new pace to take furry family members in Erwin.

Work continues on the brand new dog park located just off the Erwin Linear Trail.

Town of Erwin Communications Director Jamie Rice sent photos to WJHL showing the work at the park.

Rice said the fencing around the park with be finished this week. Other amenities for the park include benches, signs and waste stations. She said those additions are expected to be installed next week. While no time table has been announced, officials are eyeing mid-November for a ribbon-cutting.

The park is made possible by the Dog Park Dash grant from the Boyd Foundation.