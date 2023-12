KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Renovation work continues at Bays Mountain Park’s Nature Center.

Construction started in August and is expected to finish around March with the Nature Center reopening in April.

The project involves renovations on both levels, including lighting, electrical, and furniture upgrades and adding a new entranceway to the planetarium.

The goal of the project is to modernize the 50-year-old facility without losing its historical value.