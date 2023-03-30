BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County leaders broke ground Thursday on a new veterans park in Blountville.

The project on Highway 394 has been in the works for years and will feature monuments tied to the last four centuries in a labyrinth design, which will include a walking path.

“When you look around the county, most of our cities already have a veterans park, which is wonderful, but Blountville being the county seat, we felt like it was very important to have a veterans park here and to tell those stories,” said Matthew Johnson, the director of the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism.

Officials hope to have the majority of the work done by the end of the summer. The Woodmen of the World organization also donated $2,000 to aid the project.