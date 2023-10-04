JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Work is underway on a years-long project to improve West Oakland Avenue, West Mountainview Road, and Knob Creek Road in Johnson City.

City officials say the project will be completed in four phases. The first phase, which began Tuesday, focuses on West Oakland between West Mountainview and Hanover Road.

The first phase involves widening West Oakland Road to three lanes with a center turn lane. A new bridge will be installed in the area of Denny Mill Road, and a limited sight distance curve will also be improved.

The Phase 1 area

During Phase 1, construction will cause intermittent lane closures between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays for around six months.

Phase 2, which is expected to begin in mid to late 2024, will involve widening West Mountainview Road from a two-lane to a three-lane between West Oakland and Knob Creek, according to the city. The second phase is expected to take one year to complete.

For the third and fourth phases, Knob Creek Road will be widened to five lanes with a center turn lane, from Marketplace Boulevard westward. A new bridge will be built over the railroad, bypassing the current single-lane tunnel. Phases 3 and 4 are expected to take around three years to complete.

The first two phases will be performed by Public Works and contracts while the latter two will be performed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area during construction. Those that can’t should use caution and expect delays.