AVERY COUNTY, N.C., (WJHL) – Banner Elk was home to the 44th annual Woolly Worm festival on Sunday where the main event was a wooly worm race.

Woolly worms raced in groups of 25 until finally, the winners advanced to the grand finale at 4 p.m.

The winner of the race was declared the official winter forecasting agent. According to folklore the longer the wooly worm’s black bands are, the colder and more severe the winter will be.

The attendee with the winning worm was presented with a trophy.