BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) — What would’ve been the 43rd annul Woolly Worm Festival was canceled due to COVID-19, but organizers knew the Woolly Worm Race had to go on to predict the winter weather that lies ahead.

Chamber Charger, the winning woolly worm who features both black and brown portions of fur, will predict the upcoming season, and the results will be posted on Merryweather’s Facebook page.

Merryweather announced that the festival will return next year in the third week of October.