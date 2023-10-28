ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Animal lovers and their furry friends got into the fall spirit on Saturday during a “Wooftoberfest” fundraising event.

Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter hosted the party in partnership with the Village Antiques & Home Decor Mall to help raise money to build a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in the city.

Several vendors set up Saturday morning to sell goods for both people and pets alongside a day-long schedule of fun events. Some shelter dogs were on-site looking for a forever home and lots of owners showed up in matching costumes with their pups for a spooky contest.

Friends of the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, a non-profit organization, told News Channel 11 that events like this are pivotal to fundraising efforts for the future clinic.

“You’ve got to have a spay and neuter facility to spay and neuter these pets, to start controlling the animal population,” said Danny Deal, friend of the shelter. “I think that helps animal welfare throughout the whole region. And it’ll make it more affordable for pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.”

Deal said the organization had already raised around one-third of the day’s fundraising goal at the beginning of the day.