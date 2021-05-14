LIVE NOW /
‘WoofStock’ event raises support for dog park in downtown Johnson City

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An event held Thursday night at Atlantic Ale House in Johnson City was literally for the dogs!

The event was called WoofStock and featured some four-legged friends in costumes.

Connect Downtown Johnson City used the event to try to raise support and awareness in the community for a downtown dog park.

“Within a five-mile radius of downtown Johnson City, 47 percent of households have dogs in their homes, which is quite a lot,” said Lindsey Jones of Connect Downtown Johnson City. “So we need a place that’s safe for our dogs to roam around and play leash-free. There’s a big need for it in our district.”

Money raised at Atlantic Ale House goes towards the dog park initiative and to support the Washington County Animal Shelter.

