Woodstone condos accepting donations for two families who lost everything in Sunday night fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a fire in one unit spread to another and engulfed a condominium building in flames Sunday night, two families were left without food, clothes, and permanent shelter.









The two units suffered a total loss, and the management board of Woodstone Condos is now accepting donations for the victims.

News Channel 11’s Mackenzie Moore spoke with one management member and resident, Diane Nelson, who said that now more than ever, the community is needed to come together to lend a helping hand to those who lost everything.

“Their units are totally destroyed,” said Nelson. “So, they won’t be able to go back in, so in the meanwhile, they have to have a place to stay; they have to have food…you know, the basic necessities.”

According to management, the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the condominium complex continues to work with Johnson City Fire Prevention to avert another fire from happening in the future.

There were no injuries reported in Sunday night’s fire, and every resident and pet escaped safely.

The families are currently staying in hotels, and although the management board realizes there are items that cannot be replaced, they hope to gather enough funds and gift cards to aid them.

Those interested in donating are encouraged to reach out via Facebook by visiting the Woodstone Condos JC group or by mailing donations to 115 Woodstone Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.

