Woodland Elementary students pack meal bags for Kids Against Hunger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Woodland Elementary School concluded its month-long Serve-A-Thon with students packing thousands of meals for Kids Against Hunger.

On Friday, students packed 9,300 bags of oatmeal that contained extra vitamins, minerals, and a scoop of soy to make it more nutritious, according to Johnson City Schools.

(Photo: Johnson City Schools)

(Photo: Johnson City Schools)

(Photo: Johnson City Schools)

(Photo: Johnson City Schools)

Students reported to the gym during their related arts times where they joined parent volunteers to help pack the bags.

The school’s Serve-A-Thon program teaches students about serving others and the values of gratitude, selflessness, service, and generosity.