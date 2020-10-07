Wooden benches with blocks replaced with metal benches to ‘compliment the other improvements’ in downtown Kingsport

KINGPSORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of wooden benches with blocks to prevent the homeless from sleeping on them have been removed from a downtown Kingsport park.

News Channel 11 first reported in September 2019 when the blocks were added to benches in Glen Bruce Park, the Greenbelt in Kingsport and other public spaces.

The decision to install the blocks was made by City Manager Chris McCartt’s office, who said the blocks were installed to deter crime.

On Wednesday, during a prayer event the Kingsport Homeless Ministry held at Glen Bruce Park, the wooden benches were nowhere to be seen.

HAPPENING NOW: the Kingsport Homeless Ministry holds a prayer vigil downtown.



Despite many setbacks, they are still aiming to build a homeless shelter for the city by the time winter comes.

Metal benches were in their place.

News Channel 11 reached out to the City of Kingsport to ask when the change was made.

A statement from Kingsport City spokesperson Adrienne Batara said in part, “the previous benches had some age to them and with the new story walk project the library had installed, we felt the park could use new benches to compliment the other improvements. They were replaced about the same time the story walk was installed – late June, early July.”

