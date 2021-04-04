Women of MC fighting against food insecurity in community

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local nonprofit continued to battle food insecurity in the community by raising the money to fund 300 healthy meals.

Women of MC hosted “Just Because You Matter,” an effort aimed to feed Johnson County and provide families with healthy foods. The organization raised $2,000 in a two-day span through a Facebook fundraiser.

Meals included fresh produce, nuts, protein, granola bars and drinks.

The group delivered 70 meals and gave away 230 in a drive-thru Sunday after spending the previous day packaging hundreds of food items.

News Channel 11 spoke with Women of MC’s founder Olivia Stelter, who said that the group aims to use a different approach to help the community.

“I think Mountain City needs something new, and we need to start educating our community about things that we haven’t been educated about before,” Stelter said. “We are an economically suffering county, and I think we have been looking at all the wrong things.

“I think what’s going on here is that we need to reach people who are isolated, educate people about how they are in control and to talk about violence that goes on in our community so we can see more healing.”

Food wasn’t the only resource included in the food packages. Stelter said the group also added sex education material for national sexual assault awareness month. This included information on consent, sexual coercion and intimate partner violence.

Other groups who helped with the packaging and delivering were the Holston High School volleyball and softball teams along with Girl Scouts Troop 1000.