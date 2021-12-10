Woman’s body found after Butler mobile home fire

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters discovered a woman’s body after battling a fire Thursday morning in Butler.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at 166 Atley Brown Road off of Poga Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office says firefighters found the body of Jacqueline Farthing, 59.

While investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy and death investigation, they tentatively believe Farthing’s death was “an accident caused by the fire.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.