SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease was located safely after wandering from her home thanks to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office’s (SCSO) Project Lifesaver Program.

According to a release from the SCSO, Project Lifesaver is a program dedicated to protecting and locating individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to wandering off. Participants wear a device that emits radio frequencies that the SCSO can track, should a person become lost.

The program’s efficiency was shown on Monday, April 17 when an elderly female with Alzheimer’s went missing from her home. Tracking equipment was brought to the area and the missing female was quickly located off of the roadway near her residence, the release said. The female was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

“I am very proud of the response by our employees in quickly locating the missing female,” said Sheriff Jeff Cassidy. “The Project Lifesaver program functioned exactly as it is designed to and resulted in the prompt location of a participant.”

Those interested in more information or utilizing the Project Lifesaver Program can contact the SCSO at 423-279-6064.