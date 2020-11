ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman who was wanted in connection with a hit-and-run investigation is now in police custody.

The Elizabethton Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Savanna Cable has been arrested.

Cable was wanted on several charges stemming from a hit-and-run on Broad Street back in July.

Those charges include aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, and no drivers license.

Cable was arrested by the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.