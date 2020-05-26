Woman transported to hospital following water rescue in Surgoinsville

SURGOINSVILLE (WATE) – A woman was sent to the hospital for evaluation Sunday night following a water rescue in Surgoinsville.

The Hawkins County Rescue squad says they responded to assist The Church Hill Rescue Squad with reports of a person in the Holston River.

Emergency crews helped one person who had been in the water for some time, along with one kayaker who was assisting the individual.

The woman in the water was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

