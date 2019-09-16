Woman seriously burned in Gate City house fire

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman was taken to a hospital after being rescued from a burning house over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded around 8 pm. Saturday to a fire on Elliot Drive in Gate City.

When a Gate City police officer arrived, the fire had already spread throughout the home.

With help from a citizen, the officer forced his way inside and dragged a trapped unconscious woman out of the burning home, according to Gate City police.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital for “several serious burns.”

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

