Woman sentenced to life in prison in Johnson Co. murder case

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman who was one of the six people charged in the death of a missing North Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison in Johnson County court.

According to Johnson County court records, Valerie Dollar was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Carlton Edmondson and sentenced to life in prison earlier in February. Court clerks told News Channel 11 Dollar’s sentence carries the possibility of parole.

Dollar faces additional charges, and a sentencing hearing for those has been set for May 31.

In July 2021, Robert Littleton, another suspect in the case, was also found guilty of first-degree murder. Littleton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to court records.

A third suspect, Michael Stacey James May, is scheduled to appear in court at the end of March. A total of six people were arrested in the case. Edmondson was reported missing in January 2018 and was never found.

The other three people arrested include James Parker Combs, Leigh Katherina Mina and Brittany Arnold.