Woman reportedly writes ‘white pride’ on sidewalk outside of Gray gym, arrested for vandalism

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was arrested Tuesday night after DC Fitness in Gray was vandalized this week.

According to Johnson City Police, Mahagany Teague, 41, was arrested Tuesday night after an investigation indicated that she used a rock to carve the words “white pride” into the concrete outside the gymnasium.

Derrick Carson, an African American, is the owner of the gymnasium and spoke with News Channel 11’s Jeff Keeling shortly after the vandalism took place early Monday morning.

“The first order of business to the day is to see ‘white power’ all over my sidewalk,” Carson said. “Normally I get upset, angry at things like that, brush it off but the sweat, the tears and the time that I’ve put into this place for the community…it’s been tough.”

Carson said that it has taken many hours of building specific diet plans and workout routines with a slew of members at his gym, just to be broken down by a vandal.

“To put this type of effort in, and then to show up one day out of many, to show up any day to this is disheartening, this time it kind of hit me in an emotional spot, it kind of got to my heart and I had to close myself up in the office for a minute,” he added.

Carson told News Channel 11 that he had security footage of Teague committing the vandalism.

Officials say Teague was charged with vandalism under $1,000. She is being held in the Washington County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond.

Teague’s arraignment is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.