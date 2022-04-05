TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A house fire in Tazewell County over the weekend killed one person and a pet, according to area fire officials.

Bluefield Fire Chief Danny Evans told News Channel 11 that when crews responded to the 100 block of Hill Street at 1:51 p.m. Sunday, they found a house engulfed in flames.

Once crews were able to extinguish the flames, firefighters discovered that a woman and her pet perished in the blaze, according to Evans.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office continues to investigate the fire and its cause, which remains unknown at this time. VSP stated the causes do not appear to be suspicious.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy and identification, VSP revealed.

Responding agencies included the Bluefield, Virginia Fire Department; Abbs Valley Fire Department; Bluefield, Virginia Police Department; Tazewell County EMS and VSP.

No further details have been released at this time.