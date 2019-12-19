Woman missing out of West Virginia wanted for grand larceny out of Smyth County, Va.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WVNS) – Investigators in the case of a missing woman out of West Virginia are now saying the woman is also wanted for grand larceny in our region.

Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was last seen in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

Family members first reported her missing on Monday.

Days before she disappeared, Haley-Scott filed a private warrant for an alleged assault from her estranged husband, Bill Scott.

He was arrested in Wythe County, Virginia on a domestic violence charge.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, says the husband has been cooperating with them.

During this investigation into her disappearance, deputies learned that Haley-Scott is wanted out of Smyth County, Virginia for grand larceny.

If you see her or have any information, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or contact your local authorities.

