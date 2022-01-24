Woman knits nearly 700 hats for entire Johnson City elementary school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The students at Mountain View Elementary School each received their own hand-knit piece of winter clothing Friday.

A release from Johnson City Schools states Julia Allen has knitted scarves and hats for students in Sheilan Tester’s class for the last few years. However, in January 2021, Allen decided to take it to another level by knitting more than 500 hats for the whole school.

“Last January, something just spoke to me – the Lord just spoke to me – that all of these kids needed a hat,” said Allen. “That was my goal and I worked really hard on it. It is such a blessing to just see them and see how appreciative the students are.”

According to JCS, Allen knitted almost 700 hats in total and gave them to the Mountain View children on Friday. She spent around 15-20 minutes on each of the hats whenever she had time at night or on the weekends.

“Words cannot express the appreciation we have for the work Mrs. Allen has done to provide these hats for all of our students,” Mountain View Principal Melissa Stukes said. “She is a great example of good in the world.”

Allen attends services at Grace Fellowship Church, a community partner for the school that assists with various needs.

“We are so fortunate to have Julia and Grace Fellowship in our lives,” Tester said. “While she never wanted the recognition for any of this, I knew she needed to see what her love does for so many of our students.”