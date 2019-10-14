Woman killed in Morristown apartment fire Friday

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has more details on the woman who was killed in a fire in Morristown last week.

She has been identified as 67-year-old Linda Joyce Singleton.

She died after her Morristown apartment caught on fire this past Friday.

According to firefighters, when they arrived at the scene, Singleton’s apartment was engulfed.

They say they were able to pull her out but were unable to revive her.

No foul play is expected.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.