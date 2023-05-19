KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) confirmed that a woman who was killed in a Thursday standoff in Knoxville was an employee of the school.

On Friday, the Knoxville Police Department identified the victim of a shooting as Chickenia Livingston, 48, of Johnson City.

Livingston was reportedly found in the backyard of a home on Wilderness Road in East Knoxville after police responded to a barricaded suspect. Knoxville police reported Livingston was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

An ETSU spokesperson told News Channel 11 on Friday that Livingston was a current employee who worked in parking services. She was hired at ETSU in 2017, a university spokesperson said.

Livingston also graduated from ETSU in 2017, according to the spokesperson.

As of Friday, the suspect in the shooting and standoff had been identified by police as 76-year-old John Deloach.