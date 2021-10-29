Woman killed in Dickenson Co. fire identified

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The victim of a fatal structure fire in Dickenson County has been identified as a 66-year-old woman.

According to Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, Deborah Gibson was found in the burned home Wednesday morning.

Fleming previously told News Channel 11 that crews had responded to the fire on Dr. Ralph Stanley Highway at 3:25 a.m.

The Virginia State Police had been contacted to assist with the investigation.

As of Friday, Fleming said the investigation into the fire was complete. The fire was ruled accidental, and no foul play was involved, according to Fleming.