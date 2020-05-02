Woman, juvenile arrested after crashing stolen car in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a woman and a juvenile were arrested after she crashed a stolen car and officers found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, when officers located a stolen car traveling on Ash Street on Friday evening and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over.

Police say the vehicle, a black Nissan Cube, then crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave and Maple Street. An adult woman and a 17-year-old male who were inside the Nissan fled but were eventually arrested.

“An inventory of the vehicle after the crash uncovered items used in the administering of illicit drugs,” the police department stated in a news release.

Both suspects were taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Mary Elizabeth Sampson, 20 of Bristol, Virginia, was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, speeding, driving while license is suspended, driving left of center, improper passing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say charges against the juvenile are still being discussed, but he will be taken a juvenile detention facility in Johnson City.