Woman involved in 2017 Washington Co., Tenn. overdose death sentenced to 1 year in jail, 9 years probation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in November 2019 was sentenced to serve one year in jail on Thursday.

Darlicia Jordan was sentenced to serve 10 years total, with one year in jail and nine years of probation.

Jordan pleaded guilty on November 13, 2019 in a case stemming from a drug overdose death in Washington County, Tennessee in 2017.

Jordan was charged along with Tasha Williams, who pleaded guilty to the same charge in October 2019. Williams was sentenced to 15 years in jail, and she must serve 30% of that sentence.

Jordan and Williams were charged with reckless homicide after they sold heroin that was believed to be laced with fentanyl to a man in 2017, leading to his death.