CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee.
The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, and she suffered an injury to her lower extremities when she fell almost 100 yards on the trail.
Rescue crews used a rope system to retrieve the woman from where she fell.
Authorities reported she was sent to an area hospital for treatment.
No further information is available at this time.