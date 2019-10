SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in the yard of a home on Fordtown Road in Kingsport.

The SCSO got the call just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

We’re told the woman had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Photo courtesy of Travis Ling

The SCSO is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 for updates.