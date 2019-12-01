Woman found dead in her bathtub in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 49-year-old woman was found dead in her bathtub on Buccaneer Drive Saturday night.

Johnson City Police Department officers responded to the call around 8:30 p.m.

The body was found after a tenant living in the apartment below her noticed water dripping from the ceiling and called a maintenance worker to investigate.

Authorities say the body was transported to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Johnson City Police Department is investigating the case.

