BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A woman was found dead in Bristol, Virginia Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) reports officers were called to Kings Mountain Alley between Peters Street and 18th Street around 7:30 a.m. Officers had been told a person was lying in the roadway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a white female deceased.

The woman was described as appearing to be in her early twenties. The BVPD reports there were no initial signs of foul play observed.

An investigation into the body discovery began, and the woman’s body was sent to a medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and to be positively identified.

No further information was released.