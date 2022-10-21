WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries.

First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally due to her injuries. Authorities requested a helicopter, which flew the woman to an area hospital.

No further information was available at this time.