MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday night in the Meadowview community of Washington County, Virginia.

Firefighters with the Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments responded to the 29000 block of Walker Lane around 9:15 p.m.

A female who was rescued from the fire was flown to a hospital for smoke inhalation and was reported to be in “stable condition,” according to firefighters.

The fire department reported moderate damage to parts of the home. It is unclear what caused the fire.