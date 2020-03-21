Woman donates blankets, beds to Washington County Animal Shelter in memory of pet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a Facebook post, a woman donated bedding that once belonged to her late dog, Maddie, to the Washington County Animal Shelter Friday.

According to the note left along with the bedding, Maddie had been an elderly stray before finding her forever home and spent the remaining two and a half years of her life loved and without lack of beds around the household.

The woman requested that the shelter use the blankets for the senior pups who have yet to find their forever home.

Although the Washington County Animal Shelter remains closed to the public amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, applications for adoptions can be held over the phone at 423- 926-8769.

