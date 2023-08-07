KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has died following a collision involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 Monday morning.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), a car stopped on the side of I-81 North near mile marker 64 and the driver, Colleen Kuderewski, “had been outside the vehicle for reasons unknown.”

The release said a collision then happened with a tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane at around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the tractor-trailer then pulled over to wait for first responders, according to the release.

Kuderewski reportedly succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the release said. The crash resulted in one lane of I-81 northbound being closed for two hours while police investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and the KPD asks anyone who may have witnessed it to contact police at 423-224-2750 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.