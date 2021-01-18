Woman charged with attempted murder after Johnson City stabbing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Monday morning in Johnson City.

The Johnson City Police Department responded around 10:15 a.m. to 825 Hamilton Street.

According to the police department, officers arrived and found a woman with “severe injuries.” She was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

“During the investigation, officers noticed that it appeared as though a struggle had taken place inside of the home,” JCPD said. “Multiple household items and furniture were in disarray.”

Investigators determined that Annette Harvey, 51 of Blountville, was a suspect in the stabbing. Police say items linked to the crime were discovered inside and outside of the home.

Harvey was arrested by police officers in Bristol, Tennessee and was transported to Johnson City where she was charged with attempted second-degree murder. Police say she is being held in the Washington County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000.