Woman charged after allegedly shooting man in parked vehicle at Bristol, Va. apartments

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Investigators have released new details in a shooting that occurred in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday, June 24.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department, officers were called to a home on Norfolk Avenue around 12:54 a.m. after receiving reports about a man who had been shot.

The victim was identified as Ronald Butler, 39, of Bristol, Tennessee. Butler was reportedly inside the home “with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and chin.”

The release states Butler was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

“The Bristol Virginia Police Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation and found that Mr. Butler was seated in his parked vehicle in a parking lot at the Eastridge Apartment complex at 201 Eastridge Drive when he was approached by thirty year old Breanna Fleenor,” the release states.

According to the release, Fleenor started threatening Butler with a handgun due to a previous altercation. Fleenor reportedly fired into the vehicle with the gun, hitting Butler in the process.

BVPD reports Butler received treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Fleenor with the following:

Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons

The release states on Tuesday, June 29, Fleenor was arrested by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department after being identified as a person involved in a separate investigation. She was arrested on charges unrelated to the Eastridge Apartments incident and on the outstanding charges from Virginia.

She was transported to the Sullivan County Jail and placed on a $10,000 bond. As of Tuesday, Fleenor remains in the jail.