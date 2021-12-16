Woman bit by dog while visiting family member’s grave

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman and her mother were decorating the graves of family members in a Rogersville cemetery when she became the victim of a dog attack.

Lisa Housewright and her mother say a Rottweiler that likely weighed at least 100 pounds attacked her from behind and left her with injuries to her arms, back and stomach.

Housewright said that the dog leaped to attack her mother when she kicked the dog to get its focus back on her.

“My mom’s 70-something years old and there’s no way I wanted this dog to attack her,” said Housewright.

Her mother was uninjured during the incident.

Housewright says the dog was wearing a blue and green collar with a pink tag and thinks that it came from a house nearby.

She said that she spent 30 minutes fighting off the dog, punching and kicking it, until she finally made it to safety back at her car.

Housewright, being a dog owner herself, initially welcomed the dog as it was calm, and did not even bark or growl.

“It evens smells of me and licks me while I’m putting stuff on the grave. I’m like okay he’s friendly,” she said.

But then she says the dog’s attitude changed in an instant.

“It was just like snapping of a switch. The dog was behind me and had me by my neck,” Housewright added. “I think really he would’ve tried to rip my throat out.”

Housewright says that she used her sweater as a means of protecting her neck.

A local animal shelter says that the best way to protect yourself from a dog attack is to prevent the animal from getting behind you.

“If you are somewhere that you can put something in between you and that animal that would be the best thing. I would not recommend running, you know they may chase you,” said Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter Executive Director Tammy Davis.

Housewright says she went back to finish decorating the graves, however, the dog was also back.

“Now I can’t go back there by myself until something’s done,” stated Housewright.

News Channel 11’s John Jenco interviewed Housewright, see the full report coming up at 11 p.m.