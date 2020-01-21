Woman arrested in Washington County, Virginia homicide investigation

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Washington County, Virginia.

The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office says Karen Lou Holmes, 48 of Saltville, was arrested for the murder of Alberta Susan Warren of Glade Spring.

Warren was found shot inside her vehicle in an abandoned parking area on Widener Valley Road last week.

Holmes has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Blake Andis said in a news conference Tuesday that he believes the murder was drug-related. Investigators have recovered a firearm, large amount of cash, trace amounts of narcotics, and other evidence according to the sheriff.

Holmes, who also used aliases Karen Taylor and Karen Wilson, has an “extensive criminal history” in several states according to Andis.

She is currently being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.