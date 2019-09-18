Woman arrested for shoplifting; police report she directed child to place items in backpack

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A woman was arrested for shoplifting in Greeneville after store officials and police discovered multiple items in her purse and in a child’s backpack.

According to a report by Greeneville Police, officers responded to the reported shoplifting at Hobby Lobby on Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, a store manager reported she had the woman, identified as Natasha Rednour, on surveillance video shoplifting by having a child put stolen items in a backpack.

As officers searched Rednour’s purse, they discovered stolen items.

Rednour also reportedly had something in her pocket she wanted to give to her child as police were on scene.

The report details that “something” was a baggie of marijuana, and that she told the officer, “she didn’t know what it was and that the shorts she was wearing didn’t belong to her.”

Rednour was taken to the Greene County Detention Center and now faces multiple charges including shoplifting, child endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.