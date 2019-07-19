Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, assault at Fort Henry Mall

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked two people inside the Fort Henry Mall.

The incident happened on Thursday around 9 a.m.

A Claire’s employee told police she was opening the store’s security gate for a man who was there to pick up car keys and a beverage when a woman, identified as 40-year-old Amanda Ball, attempted to enter the store while acting in a frantic and erratic manner.

The employee said Ball grabbed her around the waist, attempted to push her further into the store, then dragged her out into the main hallway of the mall. She told police she was dragged to the Nutty Java and back into Claire’s before they both fell into a display rack, causing merchandise to scatter on the ground.

Ball then latched onto the employee, squeezed her tightly, and put her lips against her neck but did not bite her according to the police report.

The man who was standing outside the store says he managed to separate the two and was then attacked by Ball. He dragged her out of the store and restrained her until police arrived.

Officers say the employee had redness around her neck and arms and her t-shirt and sweater had been ripped. Her smartwatch was also broken during the incident. The man received a cut to on his left arm.

After Ball was arrested, officers say she began talking nonsensically and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. They say she also resisted officers.

Kingsport police charged Ball with attempted kidnapping, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, vandalism, resisting arrest, and two counts of simple assault.