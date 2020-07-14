Woman arrested after deputies find meth during traffic stop, Carter Co. deputies say

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to deputies discovering about 70 grams of methamphetamine on Monday.

Autumn Pamela Bradshaw, 24, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear in court.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for having an improper license plate. After a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, deputies say they searched the vehicle and found meth in Bradshaw’s purse and in the area where she was sitting.

Deputies also learned that Bradshaw had an arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Bradshaw was arrested and taken to the Carter County Detention Center where jailers found another gram of an unidentified substance on her person, according to the sheriff’s office. She is being held on an $8,000 bond.