GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman and child were pulled from a burning vehicle after a crash Wednesday evening in the Gray area, according to a sheriff’s deputy.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Delmer Salts Road.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy told News Channel 11 at the scene that a nearby resident pulled a woman and nine-month-old child out of the car.

(Photo: WJHL)

The deputy said the woman had minor leg injuries but no other injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available.