Woman accused of fatally stabbing ETSU professor to undergo mental evaluation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The woman accused of killing an East Tennessee State University professor appeared in court on Monday.

Annette Harvey’s attorney asked the Washington County Criminal Court to allow a medical evaluation of her to see if she was fit to stand trial.

The mental evaluation was approved. The results of the evaluation will be declared on June 24.

Harvey’s attorney asked for a reduction in here bail. That request was denied by the court.

Harvey, of Blountville, is charged with first-degree murder after police say she stabbed and killed Robin Leonard on January 18, 2021.

Leonard was a professor in East Tennessee State University’s Department of Psychology.

Previously obtained court documents state that Leonard had custody of Harvey’s biological children at the time of the stabbing.