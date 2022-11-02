JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holidays are just around the corner, and News Channel 11 is helping spread Christmas cheer by bringing you the Johnson City Christmas Parade live.

On Dec. 3, the parade can be watched on WJHL.com and on both News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on East Tennessee State University’s campus and ends at the corner of Legion Street and E State of Franklin.

The Blue Plum Organization announced the theme for the 2022 parade is “Christmas Around the World.”

Join News Channel 11 on the day of the parade by watching online or on-air.