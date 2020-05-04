WJHL to broadcast ETSU virtual commencement May 9

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 will broadcast East Tennessee State University’s virtual commencement on-air.

You can watch the virtual graduation for the class of 2020 on News Channel 11 Saturday May 9 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The university announced last month that they would postpone in-person commencement celebrations and hold a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020.

It was also announced that Spring graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated in-person ceremony in December.

ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine will hold separate virtual ceremonies on May 8.

