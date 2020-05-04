Breaking News
TDH: 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

WJHL to broadcast ETSU virtual commencement May 9

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 will broadcast East Tennessee State University’s virtual commencement on-air.

You can watch the virtual graduation for the class of 2020 on News Channel 11 Saturday May 9 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

The university announced last month that they would postpone in-person commencement celebrations and hold a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020.

It was also announced that Spring graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated in-person ceremony in December.

ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and Quillen College of Medicine will hold separate virtual ceremonies on May 8.

For more information about this announcement, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss