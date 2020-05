KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- An alternative high school experience is still seeking students to join its classes for the 2020-2021 school year. Administrators for the D-B EXCEL program of Kingsport City Schools say there are still a few spots open for rising high school students to join their program in the fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is recruiting virtually this year.

"We do have some seats available, and we just want to make sure everybody is aware of that, and if they're interested they can sign up to be in our program," said D-B EXCEL Principal Shanna Hensley.